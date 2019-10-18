Former NZ PM Key in the (Chinese) press - pat on the back from President Xi
Not really a forex piece (but if you haven't seen the documentary on YouTube about former NZ PM Key trading forex you really should hunt it down).
- President Xi Jinping ... meeting with John Key, a former prime minister of New Zealand, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing
- Xi said that Key actively contributed to the China-New Zealand relationship when he served as the country's prime minister and that he hoped Key would continue to help enhance exchanges and cooperation between the two peoples.
