Fox news Gasparino: MSFT will be looking at TikTok if Oracle deal falls through

Fox's Gasparino sites banking sources

Fox's Charlie Gasparino is tweeting that MSFT could make another run at TikTok if the Oracle deal falls through.





MSFT traded below its 100 hour moving average at $241.88 as the pair consolidates near the all time highs over the last few weeks. The current price is trading just above the $241 level. That is still below the 100 hour moving average (blue line in the chart below).









President Trump approved of a TikTok deal with Oracle back on September 20 when ORCL shares are trading around $61. They currently trade just above that level at $61.72 after trading as low as $55.14 in October and as high as $66.20 in December.