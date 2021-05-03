France April final manufacturing PMI 58.9 vs 59.2 prelim

Latest data released by Markit - 3 May 2021









Output and new orders continue to rise sharply amid strengthening demand conditions so that is a big positive despite higher input cost inflation. Markit notes that:





"The latest PMI figures saw the continuation of a strong run for the French manufacturing sector. Although rates of growth generally eased, the overall increases in key barometers such as output and new orders remained historically marked, and confidence towards the 12-month business outlook remained elevated.



"On the other hand, persistent supply-chain disruption remains a worry, with bottlenecks related to COVID-19 continuing to cause delivery delays and drive prices higher. Raw material shortages have been widely reported for a number of months and the resulting upward pressure on costs may begin to take a toll on margins. Fortunately, improving demand conditions allowed firms to pass through these costs at a quicker rate in April, however, with COVID-19 measures ongoing, further sharp increases in costs will likely squeeze profitability."


