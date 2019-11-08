France September industrial production+ 0.3% vs +0.4% m/m expected

Prior +0.2%

Industrial production 0.1% % vs +0.3% y/y expected

Prior -1.4% revised to -1.3%

Manufacturing production +0.6% vs +0.2% m/m expected

Prior -0.8%;

Manufacturing production +0.4% vs 0.1% y/y expected

Prior 1.6%; revised to -1.5%

EURUSD down a few ticks as industrial production numbers are missed. Manufacturing figures are a beat so that is some reason for optimism. All of this is playing second fiddle to the US-China trade fiasco at the moment though and EURUSD just moving up now a couple of ticks.