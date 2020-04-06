France coronavirus deaths rise to 8911 from 8078 yesterday

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Daily numbers from France on coronavirus cases and deaths

  • total deaths 8911 versus 8078 yesterday
  • Total cases rise to 98,010 vs 92,389 yesterday
ForexLive
