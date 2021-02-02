France January preliminary CPI +0.6% vs +0.3% y/y expected

Latest data released by INSEE - 2 February 2021


  • Prior 0.0%
  • CPI +0.2% vs 0.0% m/m expected
  • Prior +0.2%
  • HICP +0.8% vs +0.5% y/y expected
  • Prior 0.0%
  • HICP +0.3% vs 0.0% m/m expected
  • Prior +0.2%
That's a modest lift in headline annual inflation for France to start the new year. This comes despite energy prices still proving to be a drag (-5.9% y/y) while services inflation was a notable contributor to the jump (+0.9% y/y).

We'll see if the trend can be sustained in the coming months or if this is a one-off spike - much like what to expect with Germany last month.

