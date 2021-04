Latest data released by INSEE - 15 April 2021

HICP +1.4% vs +1.4% y/y prelim

The preliminary report can be found here . No change to the initial estimates as this reaffirms stronger price pressures last month, mainly due to base effect adjustments.





The trend should continue in the months ahead but expect the ECB to keep brushing that aside to transitory factors, as they have already touted previously.