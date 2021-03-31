France March preliminary CPI +1.1% vs +1.2% y/y expected
Latest data released by INSEE - 31 March 2021
After the bump in German inflation seen yesterday, France is also reflecting a similar uptick in March as base effect adjustments come into play. That reaffirms expectations of a bump higher in the overall Eurozone report later in the day as well.
- Prior +0.6%
- HICP +1.4% vs +1.5% y/y expected
- Prior +0.8%
That said, expect the ECB to brush this latest development aside as they will wait to see how price pressures trend later in the year before taking things into consideration.