France March preliminary CPI +1.1% vs +1.2% y/y expected

Latest data released by INSEE - 31 March 2021





Prior +0.6%

HICP +1.4% vs +1.5% y/y expected

Prior +0.8%







Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.

That said, expect the ECB to brush this latest development aside as they will wait to see how price pressures trend later in the year before taking things into consideration.

After the bump in German inflation seen yesterday, France is also reflecting a similar uptick in March as base effect adjustments come into play. That reaffirms expectations of a bump higher in the overall Eurozone report later in the day as well.