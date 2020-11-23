France November flash services PMI 38.0 vs 39.0 expected

Prior 46.5

Manufacturing PMI 49.1 vs 49.9 expected

Prior 51.3

Composite PMI 39.9 vs 39.5 expected

Prior 47.5

Both the services and manufacturing components miss on estimates as the French economy suffers a sharp downturn in business activity amid a return to lockdown.





Markit highlights that all three components above come in at a six-month low as private sector activity fell at its quickest pace since May. Adding that: