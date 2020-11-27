France November preliminary CPI +0.2% vs +0.1% y/y expected

Latest data released by INSEE - 27 November 2020





Prior 0.0%

CPI +0.2% vs 0.0% m/m expected

Prior 0.0%

HICP +0.2% vs 0.0% y/y expected

Prior +0.1%

HICP +0.2% vs 0.0% m/m expected

Prior 0.0%





The good news here is that French inflation has crept up a little in November but they are still extremely subdued and warrants caution from policymakers if the trend persists in the coming months. The ECB knows that well and will be stepping in next month as such.