France November preliminary CPI +0.2% vs +0.1% y/y expected

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by INSEE - 27 November 2020


  • Prior 0.0%
  • CPI +0.2% vs 0.0% m/m expected
  • Prior 0.0%
  • HICP +0.2% vs 0.0% y/y expected
  • Prior +0.1%
  • HICP +0.2% vs 0.0% m/m expected
  • Prior 0.0%
The good news here is that French inflation has crept up a little in November but they are still extremely subdued and warrants caution from policymakers if the trend persists in the coming months. The ECB knows that well and will be stepping in next month as such.
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose