France Q2 preliminary GDP +0.9% vs +0.8% q/q expected

Latest data released by INSEE - 30 July 2021

  • Prior (Q1) -0.1%; revised to 0.0%
A modest bounce in French economic activity in Q2, with domestic demand contributing to the bulk of the increase. This helped by the easing of virus restrictions since May.

