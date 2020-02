Latest data released by INSEE - 30 October 2019





Prior (Q2) +0.3%

Preliminary GDP +1.3% vs +1.3% y/y expected

Prior (Q2) +1.4%

Quarterly growth is more or less similar to Q2 and within expectations, further reaffirming the fact that the French economy is still holding up still.





That's not too surprising given how much it relies on the services sector but overall growth is still rather unspectacular if anything else.