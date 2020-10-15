France September final CPI 0.0% vs +0.1% y/y prelim
Latest data released by INSEE - 15 October 2020
The preliminary release can be found here. A slight revision lower in headline annual inflation is the only change relative to the initial report, but it doesn't tell us anything new.
- CPI -0.5% vs -0.5% m/m prelim
- HICP 0.0% vs 0.0% y/y prelim
- HICP -0.6% vs -0.6% m/m prelim
Inflation pressures are subdued in September across the region and that continues to keep the ECB on their toes as the threat of deflation starts to creep in ahead of the year-end.