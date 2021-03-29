France's Le Maire: No plans to change restrictions on shops, businesses at this stage

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Comments by French finance minister, Bruno Le Maire

  • As long as we can avoid tighter restrictions, we should do so
Although France has recently introduced stricter measures last week, plenty of shops are still allowed to operate (besides bars, restaurants, museums) and Le Maire says that there are no plans to change that for the time being.

Much like the rest of Europe, the French virus situation isn't going too well in recent weeks and the slow vaccine rollout in the region adds to the woes.

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
France
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose