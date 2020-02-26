France's Le Maire reaffirms that coronavirus impact to only shave off 0.1% from French economy

French finance minister, Bruno Le Maire, says that his view has not changed despite recent developments in Italy and across Europe









France is a popular destination in Europe for Chinese tourists - an important demographic for consumption of luxury goods there - but the stringent travel measures in place right now will not make it easy for anybody to visit.







ForexLive

Again, the key thing will be how long will this virus outbreak last and impact the world. Without knowing the answer to that, Le Maire's comforting words are only just mere words - trying to provide comfort to the masses but with little assurance.

I wouldn't look too much into these "forecasts" as they are all based on the assumption that the virus outbreak will blow over in the coming weeks/months and that on a flip of a switch, the world will return back to normal.