- We still have a big challenge to anchor the inflation expectations to 2%, the end of our battle is in sight
- Says 'this time is different'
- We have overcome the zero lower bound
- We returned to a conventional monetary policy framework, aiming at a 2% price stability target through adjustments of the short-term policy rate, which means we have overcome the zero lower bound
- Labour market conditions have changed structurally and irreversibly
- Not so clear if Japan has overcome deflationary norm
- The main driving force for these developments and long-waited structural changes is labour shortages
Uchida making convincing sounds but he is still expressing some wariness that its "Not so clear if Japan has overcome deflationary norm".
