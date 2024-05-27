Deputy governor of the Bank of Japan Shinichi Uchida

  • We still have a big challenge to anchor the inflation expectations to 2%, the end of our battle is in sight
  • Says 'this time is different'
  • We have overcome the zero lower bound
  • We returned to a conventional monetary policy framework, aiming at a 2% price stability target through adjustments of the short-term policy rate, which means we have overcome the zero lower bound
  • Labour market conditions have changed structurally and irreversibly
  • Not so clear if Japan has overcome deflationary norm
  • The main driving force for these developments and long-waited structural changes is labour shortages

Uchida making convincing sounds but he is still expressing some wariness that its "Not so clear if Japan has overcome deflationary norm".

