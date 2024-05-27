Deputy governor of the Bank of Japan Shinichi Uchida

We still have a big challenge to anchor the inflation expectations to 2%, the end of our battle is in sight

Says 'this time is different'

We have overcome the zero lower bound

We returned to a conventional monetary policy framework, aiming at a 2% price stability target through adjustments of the short-term policy rate, which means we have overcome the zero lower bound

Labour market conditions have changed structurally and irreversibly

Not so clear if Japan has overcome deflationary norm

The main driving force for these developments and long-waited structural changes is labour shortages

Uchida making convincing sounds but he is still expressing some wariness that its "Not so clear if Japan has overcome deflationary norm".

