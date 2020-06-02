France's Le Maire says that French economy to contract by 11% this year

Author: Justin Low

Comments by France finance minister, Bruno Le Maire

Again, just take all these forecast narratives with a pinch of salt because they will constantly change depending on economic developments in the coming weeks/months.

In April, Le Maire said that this will all just have a 8% impact on the French economy. And better yet, back in late February, he said that the virus impact will only chip away 0.1% of French economic growth. Good times.

