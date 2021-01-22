French Finance Minister on Aerospace sector

One of the hardest hit industries





Everything will be done to save the aerospace sector

Support and innovation to remain in place while the sanitary crisis lasts

Says this time can an 'opportunity' for the sector.

Air France are in trouble. Yesterday they laid off a further 800-1000 jobs. This was on top of the already 5,000 layoffs from 2020. Of course they are not the only airline in trouble as many are. To get a sense of how bad it is German airline Lufthansa reported yesterday that they are now losing 1million euros every two hours.



