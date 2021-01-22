French Finance Minister on Aerospace sector
One of the hardest hit industries
- Everything will be done to save the aerospace sector
- Support and innovation to remain in place while the sanitary crisis lasts
- Says this time can an 'opportunity' for the sector.
Air France are in trouble. Yesterday they laid off a further 800-1000 jobs. This was on top of the already 5,000 layoffs from 2020. Of course they are not the only airline in trouble as many are. To get a sense of how bad it is German airline Lufthansa reported yesterday that they are now losing 1million euros every two hours.
This was an improvement according to their CEO.