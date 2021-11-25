French Foreign Ministry ready to retaliate over post-Brexit fishing licenses

UK-French tensions strained





French Fishing Association Body says we still do not have what we want regarding post-Brexit fishing licenses.

Would take retaliatory measures as soon as possible if demands

Relationships between the UK and France are pretty strained right now and fishing rights has become a big battleground. The risk is that this, in line with N/Ireland border issues, create another Brexit mach 2 scenario. Not expected by markets, but always good to see the outlier risks.