French Foreign Ministry ready to retaliate over post-Brexit fishing licenses

Author: Giles Coghlan | Category: News

UK-French tensions strained

  • French Fishing Association Body says we still do not have what we want regarding post-Brexit fishing licenses. 
  • Would take retaliatory measures as soon as possible if demands
Relationships between the UK and France are pretty strained right now and fishing rights has become a big battleground. The risk is that this, in line with N/Ireland border issues, create another Brexit mach 2 scenario. Not expected by markets, but always good to see the outlier risks. 
