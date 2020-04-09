French labour minister: There are 6.9 million workers on partial unemployment
Comments by French labour minister, Muriel PénicaudFrance has a working population of around 25-26 million people. Just by this estimate alone and whatever the definition of "partial" actually is, it means that more than 1/4 of the workforce is currently not able to contribute to the economy.
And the scary part is that the number should be far greater considering those that are still technically employed but are unable to operate their businesses during this time.