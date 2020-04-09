French labour minister: There are 6.9 million workers on partial unemployment

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Comments by French labour minister, Muriel Pénicaud

France has a working population of around 25-26 million people. Just by this estimate alone and whatever the definition of "partial" actually is, it means that more than 1/4 of the workforce is currently not able to contribute to the economy.

And the scary part is that the number should be far greater considering those that are still technically employed but are unable to operate their businesses during this time.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose