Fresh Saudi / Russia oil spat? Saudi energy minister rejects Russia’s remarks.

Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, King Salman's son, is the Saudi energy minister



Reuters reports on comments from the minister rejecting claims made by Russia that Saudi Arabia withdrew from a deal to cut output last month:





"The Russian Minister of Energy was the first to declare to the media that all the participating countries are absolved of their commitments starting from the first of April, leading to the decision that the countries have taken to raise their production to offset the lower prices and compensate for their loss of returns"







I know this might be a hair-split but that quote does not actually refer to who withdrew from any deal first. Regardless, its a reminder of ongoing tension between the two big producers. After Friday's huge rally in WTI, adding to Thursday's, something to keep in mind come Monday opening. And stay tuned for further weekend developments, if any.





