Friday is nonfarm payroll day in the US - Goldman Sachs preview
September NFP is due at 1230 GMT on Friday 2 October 2020
- Headline expected is +875k, prior +1371K
- Unemployment expected 8.2%, prior 8.4%
- Average hourly earnings expected +0.2% m/m and +4.8% y/y, prior 0.4 and 4.7% respectively
Estimate from Goldman Sachs:
- headline +1.1m in September
- unemployment rate 8.1%.
GS cite:
- High-frequency labour market information indicates strong September job gains,
- the second derivative improvement in the public-health situation suggests scope for a pickup in Sun Belt job growth