FT: Janet Yellen calls for action to prevent US economic ‘devastation’

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Yellen is ex-Chair of the Federal Reserve System and incoming US Treasury Secretary once President-elect Biden takes the helm.

Via the Financial Times:
  • warned of “more devastation” in the economy if the US failed to address the fallout from the pandemic
  • disproportionate toll on low-income families
  • an “American tragedy” that needed to be quickly tackled.
Link is here for more (may be gated) .


Yellen is ex-Chair of the Federal Reserve System and incoming US Treasury Secretary once President-elect Biden takes the helm.Yellen was replaced as Fed Chair by Trump. 

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose