FT: Janet Yellen calls for action to prevent US economic ‘devastation’
Yellen is ex-Chair of the Federal Reserve System and incoming US Treasury Secretary once President-elect Biden takes the helm.
Via the Financial Times:
- warned of “more devastation” in the economy if the US failed to address the fallout from the pandemic
- disproportionate toll on low-income families
- an “American tragedy” that needed to be quickly tackled.
Link is here for more (may be gated) .
Yellen was replaced as Fed Chair by Trump.