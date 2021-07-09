G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors' meeting begins in Italy Friday 9 July 2021

Today and Saturday the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meet in Venice.

This will be the first in-person Finance Track meeting since February 2020

Discussions will be held on

the international economy and global health

efforts towards economic recovery

promoting more sustainable growth

and more.





What are described as "side events" include:

Global Forum on Productivity

G20 High-Level Tax Symposium

Climate

There will be headlines from this, all the talking heads are attending.



