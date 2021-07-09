G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors' meeting begins in Italy Friday 9 July 2021

Author: Eamonn Sheridan

Today and Saturday the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meet in Venice.

This will be the first in-person Finance Track meeting since February 2020
Discussions will be held on 
  • the international economy and global health
  • efforts towards economic recovery
  • promoting more sustainable growth
and more. 

What are described as "side events" include:
  • Global Forum on Productivity
  • G20 High-Level Tax Symposium
  • Climate
There will be headlines from this, all the talking heads are attending. 

