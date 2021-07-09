G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors' meeting begins in Italy Friday 9 July 2021
Today and Saturday the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meet in Venice.
This will be the first in-person Finance Track meeting since February 2020
Discussions will be held on
- the international economy and global health
- efforts towards economic recovery
- promoting more sustainable growth
and more.
What are described as "side events" include:
- Global Forum on Productivity
- G20 High-Level Tax Symposium
- Climate
There will be headlines from this, all the talking heads are attending.