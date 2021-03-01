GameStop 'Roaring Kitty' aka DeepF******Value' is no longer a licensed broker

Via Reuters (citing US FINRA records) comes the news of the central character in the GME surge

no longer a registered financial broker

no longer licensed to act as a broker buying and selling securities on behalf of clients or as an investor adviser providing advice about securities to clients.



Gill was a huge bull on GME, which proved an outstandingly good call (no pun intended).

---

FINRA is the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority









Keith Gill, known as Roaring Kitty on YouTube and DeepF***ingValue on Reddit