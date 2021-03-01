GameStop 'Roaring Kitty' aka DeepF******Value' is no longer a licensed broker

Via Reuters (citing US FINRA records) comes the news of the central character in the GME surge

Keith Gill, known as Roaring Kitty on YouTube and DeepF***ingValue on Reddit
  • no longer a registered financial broker
  • no longer licensed to act as a broker buying and selling securities on behalf of clients or as an investor adviser providing advice about securities to clients.
Gill was a huge bull on GME, which proved an outstandingly good call (no pun intended). 
FINRA is  the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority


