GBP finding an early Monday bid
There are a couple of reports of tentative progress in UK - EU Brexit trade talks
Lending a little early bid to GBP; cable is circa 1.2780 from earlier 1.2745 odd
Via the Financial Times :
- Tentative signs of progress as negotiations enter crucial phase (may be gated)
UK industry want a deal:
- boss of the Confederation of British Industry, said it was the time for "the spirit of compromise to shine through".
Even across the pond there is hopium:
Not much change elsewhere apart from GBP.