GBP finding an early Monday bid

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

There are a couple of reports of tentative progress in UK - EU Brexit trade talks 

Lending a little early bid to GBP; cable is circa 1.2780 from earlier 1.2745 odd

Via the Financial Times : 
  • Tentative signs of progress as negotiations enter crucial phase (may be gated)  
UK industry want a deal:
