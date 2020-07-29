GBP to fall due to “stuck in the mud” Brexit negotiations.

A view on the UK pound citing, amongst other factors, the seemingly deadlocked EU-UK trade talks.

Bank Of America looking for GBP to decline through to the end of this year on:
  • "stuck in the mud" Brexit negotiations
  • softer monetary policy
  • seasonal underperformance, say that GBP trade-weighted index has on average underperformed in 4 out of 5 months August to December since 2004
BoA say they do not accept that GBP is significantly undervalued. Look for further weakness mostly in:
  • GBP/CHF 
  • EUR/GBP 
Forecasts:
  • EUR/GBP at 0.92 by year-end   
  • GBP/USD at 1.17
"While a no-deal would have the most immediate macro and FX impact (1.10 in GBP/USD; 0.95+ in EUR/GBP), a bare-bones trade deal would mean a bleed lower in GBP over the course of 2021" 

