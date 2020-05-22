George Soros: Coronavirus damage to Eurozone economy will last longer than most people think

Subscription Confirmed!
Thank you for subscribing
Trade with Top Brokers
Must Read
Market Data by TradingView
Technical Analysis
-
EUR/USD upside momentum begins to wane as buyers lose near-term control
-
Cable falls to fresh four-day lows under 1.2200
-
Dollar extends gains to start the session
-
US stocks end the day with declines. Fall for the 2nd time in 3 days
-
AUDUSD consolidates lower. No bump from stocks today (but still some time for a late day squeeze higher)
Forex Orders
Central Banks
-
BOJ governor Kuroda and Japan finance minister Aso currently in meeting
-
BOE's Ramsden: It is reasonable to have an open mind on negative rates
-
PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 7.0939
-
BOJ statement: maintains short-term interest rate target at JGB yield target
-
RBNZ Gov Orr says that if more stimulus is needed he'll use more QE