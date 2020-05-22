George Soros: Coronavirus damage to Eurozone economy will last longer than most people think

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Some remarks on the euro area by Soros

Soros
  • The survival of the EU is being challenged
  • This is not a theoretical possibility; it may be a tragic reality
  • EU needs to consider perpetual bonds, otherwise it may not survive
  • Says that he is particularly concerned about Italy
  • Says that Italy has been treated badly by the EU and Germany
See here for global coronavirus case data
Soros has been floating the idea of perpetual bonds since the beginning of the crisis and his idea does have its own validity as such a commitment involves a high degree of mutualisation among member states.

However, this runs counter to an economic argument considering that we are traversing through a landscape of ultra-loose monetary policy - so why would governments not issue debt at negative rates up until 10 years and pay more to issue perpetual debt instead?

But in all fairness, it perhaps may be the only possible joint solution if EU member states were to try and reach a consensus on how to finance the recovery fund.

As things stand, we're continuing to see the can kicked down the road with the latest Franco-German proposal also still encountering opposition by some members.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose