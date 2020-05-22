George Soros: Coronavirus damage to Eurozone economy will last longer than most people think

Some remarks on the euro area by Soros

The survival of the EU is being challenged

This is not a theoretical possibility; it may be a tragic reality

EU needs to consider perpetual bonds, otherwise it may not survive

Says that he is particularly concerned about Italy

Says that Italy has been treated badly by the EU and Germany

Soros has been floating the idea of perpetual bonds since the beginning of the crisis and his idea does have its own validity as such a commitment involves a high degree of mutualisation among member states.





However, this runs counter to an economic argument considering that we are traversing through a landscape of ultra-loose monetary policy - so why would governments not issue debt at negative rates up until 10 years and pay more to issue perpetual debt instead?





But in all fairness, it perhaps may be the only possible joint solution if EU member states were to try and reach a consensus on how to finance the recovery fund.





As things stand, we're continuing to see the can kicked down the road with the latest Franco-German proposal also still encountering opposition by some members.



