Georgia Secretary of State says there will be a recount

Election workers in the state are going to be busy

Biden currently leads by 1098 votes at the current tally. There are still 4169 votes left and 8000 or so overseas ballots that are still allowed to arrive by mail.





The Secretary of State said the small margin will require a re-count.





After that there are a series of runoffs to come. The big ones are the Jan 5 votes for the two Senate seats. Democrats would need to win both to get to 50 seats, which would give them control of the chamber. Expect a major fight for those two seats. Bielections general favour Republicans because they're more likely to show up. The drop-off of Libertarian votes also gives them an edge. The wildcard is Trump. If he doesn't get involved, his base might stay home.

