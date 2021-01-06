Georgia Senate race, 65% counted: 1 Dem ahead, 1 Rep ahead
65% of the expected vote counted:
Perdue (R) 50.3%, Ossoff 49.7%
Warnock(D) 50.2%, Loeffler 49.8%
NYT needles still favour both Ds:
NYT comments:
- The race now leans toward the Democrats. There's a long way to go and it's close, but thus far the Democrats have done better than they need, even if narrowly, across all vote methods and in all regions. The Republicans will need to do better in what's remaining than we would expect based on how well they've done so far, particularly in the Atlanta area, where virtually no election day votes have been counted.