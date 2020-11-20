Georgia to certify Biden as winner of the state on Friday, Michigan and Pennsylvania to follow on Monday

I posted earlier on the impending announcement from Georgia:

The state have completed their recount, as demanded by the losers, which confirmed Biden as the runaway winner.





Monday 23 November will bring similar certifications from two other key states, Michigan and Pennsylvania.









Biden and Harris take the reins on January 20 next year.

There are plenty of others but these 3 above are the closely watched ones. Wisconsin is scheduled to certify on December 1.