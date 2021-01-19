German chancellor Merkel and state leaders expected to meet today to extend, tighten virus restrictions

The restrictions look set to be extended beyond January at least





The meeting between Merkel and state leaders have been brought forward by a week, having been initially scheduled for 25 January. Government spokesman, Steffen Seibert says that "the reason is the mutation of the virus that has appeared".





While not commenting specifically on what measures could be decided, Seibert said talks would center on "issues like working from home, medical masks, public transport - not about the complete halt of public transport but about reducing contact in them".



