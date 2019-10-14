German economic ministry: Indicators don't point to a trend reversal

Germany's economy ministry comments in its monthly report





German economy is weighed down by global weakness

But a pronounced recession is not expected

Services, construction growth is largely compensating for slowdown in manufacturing

Drop in unemployment was surprising

Economic indicators do not point to a turnaround

It is with little doubt that if things continue down this path, a technical recession is imminent for Germany. Lawmakers and policymakers may brush off risks of profound economic weakness but it is getting harder to ignore by the day in my view.





As I mentioned last week, all you have to do is look at the PMI figures and you get the sense of why a recession looks to be inevitable - especially now that the manufacturing recession is starting to spill over to the services sector:







