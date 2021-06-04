German FM Scholz: Confident we will have clear message on global taxation

German GM Scholz speaking from G7 meaning

  • These are very serious talks
  • confident we will get agreement today or tomorrow
  • confident we will have clear message on global taxation
  • thanks we will finish with a result
  • On minimum rate of corporation tax... If we agree a minimum, it will end of race to bottom of taxation
  • Absolutely necessary to have agreement to defend the economy
  • Our agreement will change the world

The comments are consistent with France's Le Maire who earlier said:
  • Might have agreement on both pillars at end of G7
  • Tax deal must include digital and minimum tax
  • G7 working on tricky point of minimum tax rate
