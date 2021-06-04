German FM Scholz: Confident we will have clear message on global taxation

German GM Scholz speaking from G7 meaning

These are very serious talks

confident we will get agreement today or tomorrow



confident we will have clear message on global taxation



thanks we will finish with a result



On minimum rate of corporation tax... If we agree a minimum, it will end of race to bottom of taxation



Absolutely necessary to have agreement to defend the economy



Our agreement will change the world





Might have agreement on both pillars at end of G7



Tax deal must include digital and minimum tax



G7 working on tricky point of minimum tax rate

The comments are consistent with France's Le Maire who earlier said: