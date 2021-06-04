German FM Scholz: Confident we will have clear message on global taxation
German GM Scholz speaking from G7 meaning
The comments are consistent with France's Le Maire who earlier said:
- These are very serious talks
- confident we will get agreement today or tomorrow
- confident we will have clear message on global taxation
- thanks we will finish with a result
- On minimum rate of corporation tax... If we agree a minimum, it will end of race to bottom of taxation
- Absolutely necessary to have agreement to defend the economy
- Our agreement will change the world
- Might have agreement on both pillars at end of G7
- Tax deal must include digital and minimum tax
- G7 working on tricky point of minimum tax rate