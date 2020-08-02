German Minister of State for Europe Roth says there will be “no business as usual” between EU & China

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Michael Roth, German Minister of State for Europe in an pinion article in German news magazine Der Spiegel

  • will be "no business as usual" between the European Union and China following the assertive political moves on Hong Kong
  • urged fellow EU nations not to "be afraid to lock horns" with Beijing.
    referred to China by its autocratic political structure, casting it as a systemic rival that has "unfortunately" challenged Europe's "foundation of values"
Via South China Morning Post, link here for more (may be gated).  

china Germany

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose