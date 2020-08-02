German Minister of State for Europe Roth says there will be “no business as usual” between EU & China
Michael Roth, German Minister of State for Europe in an pinion article in German news magazine Der Spiegel
- will be "no business as usual" between the European Union and China following the assertive political moves on Hong Kong
- urged fellow EU nations not to "be afraid to lock horns" with Beijing.
referred to China by its autocratic political structure, casting it as a systemic rival that has "unfortunately" challenged Europe's "foundation of values"
Via South China Morning Post, link here for more (may be gated).