German president Steinmeier: Not likely that negotiations on backstop will get going again
Comments by German president Frank-Walter Steinmeier
- All backstop scenarios have already been discussed
This follows earlier comments by senior lawmaker, Nortbert Röttgen. The rhetoric is getting a bit old today but all it does is to serve that European leaders aren't convinced of any real solutions to the current backstop issue.
The pound holds weaker on the day after a brief reprieve yesterday, with cable lingering at the lows around 1.2130 currently.