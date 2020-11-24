German states reportedly propose extending virus relief payments for companies into December

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Reuters reports, citing a draft proposal

This buffs the narrative that Germany is looking to extend tighter restrictions into December, with the final proposal expected to be finalised by this Wednesday.

There is talk that the current set of restrictions will be extended until 20 December, with an exception then made for the period of 21 December to 27 December for Christmas celebrations, as reported by DW here.
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose