Germany April Ifo business climate index 74.3 vs 79.7 expected

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by Ifo - 24 April 2020


  • Prior 86.1
  • Expectations 69.4 vs 75.0 expected
  • Prior 79.7
  • Current assessment 79.5 vs 80.5 expected
  • Prior 93.0
See here for global coronavirus case data
Slight delay in the release by the source. The drop in the headline reading sees a drastic fall to levels even below the global financial crisis as business sentiment takes a heavy knock. No surprises, this is the lowest reading recorded in the series' history.

Ifo notes that companies have never been so pessimistic before about the outlook in the coming months, and that is also reflected in the drop in the outlook index.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose