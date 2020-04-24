Germany April Ifo business climate index 74.3 vs 79.7 expected

Latest data released by Ifo - 24 April 2020





Prior 86.1

Expectations 69.4 vs 75.0 expected

Prior 79.7

Current assessment 79.5 vs 80.5 expected

Prior 93.0

Slight delay in the release by the source. The drop in the headline reading sees a drastic fall to levels even below the global financial crisis as business sentiment takes a heavy knock. No surprises, this is the lowest reading recorded in the series' history.





Ifo notes that companies have never been so pessimistic before about the outlook in the coming months, and that is also reflected in the drop in the outlook index.



