Germany April Ifo business climate index 96.8 vs 97.8 expected

Latest data released by Ifo - 26 April 2021





Prior 96.6

Expectations 99.5 vs 101.2 expected

Prior 100.4; revised to 100.3

Current assessment 94.1 vs 94.4 expected

Prior 93.0; revised to 93.1







Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.

As much as vaccine optimism is still part of the bigger picture, the prevailing virus situation does little to ease comfort as measures to curb the virus spread looks set to continue through to the latter stages of Q2 at the very least.

Slight delay in the release by the source. The readings miss on estimates but the headline and current assessment show some mild improvement relative to March. That said, expectations see a drop and that may be tied to prolonged tighter restrictions.