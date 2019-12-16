Germany December flash manufacturing PMI 43.4 vs 44.6 expected

Latest data released by Markit/BME - 16 December 2019





Prior 44.1

Services PMI 52.0 vs 52.0 expected

Prior 51.7

Composite PMI 49.4 vs 49.9 expected

Prior 49.4

This surely reaffirms that any talk of the end of the German manufacturing recession is all but premature now. However, the bright side is that the services sector continues to hold up and is not heavily dragged down by the subdued industrial sentiment.





If anything, this continues to point towards the economic slowdown in Germany carrying over to the start of next year - with the outlook still somewhat complicated at this stage.





The euro is a little lower on the combination of data points from France and Germany, with EUR/USD easing lower from 1.1150 to 1.1135 currently.



