Germany December GfK consumer confidence -1.6 vs -0.5 expected
Latest data released by GfK - 25 November 2021
The worsening COVID-19 situation and rising inflation pressures are weighing on consumer morale heading into December, dampening business prospects for the upcoming Christmas shopping season.
- Prior 0.9
The headline reading is the lowest since June with consumers' expectations for personal income and development of the economy both deteriorated markedly, pushing down the propensity to buy to a nine-month low.