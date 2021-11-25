Germany December GfK consumer confidence -1.6 vs -0.5 expected

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by GfK - 25 November 2021


The worsening COVID-19 situation and rising inflation pressures are weighing on consumer morale heading into December, dampening business prospects for the upcoming Christmas shopping season.

The headline reading is the lowest since June with consumers' expectations for personal income and development of the economy both deteriorated markedly, pushing down the propensity to buy to a nine-month low.
