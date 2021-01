Latest data released by Destatis - 29 January 2021

Prior +0.5%

Import price index -3.4% vs -3.2% y/y expected

Prior -3.8%





Import prices are seen picking up slightly towards the year-end but that hasn't quite translated much into meaningful inflation pressures in Germany. A minor data point. As for German GDP data, just be aware that it might be delayed to 0900 GMT instead.