Germany February Ifo business climate index 96.1 vs 95.3 expected

Latest data released by Ifo - 24 February 2020





Prior 95.9

Expectations 93.4 vs 92.1 expected

Prior 92.9

Current assessment 98.9 vs 98.6 expected

Prior 99.1

Slight delay in the release by the source. Beats across the board as business morale improves for the month of February despite concerns surrounding the coronavirus outbreak. Ifo notes that the domestic economy does not seem to be affected by the virus situation.





I'm not too sure that is really the case considering the PMI data on Friday showed that it is impacting supplier delivery times. I also reckon sentiment might have definitely changed if you ask the respondents after the situation over the weekend in Italy.





The euro is keeping a steadier footing after bouncing off its 100-hour moving average against the dollar earlier, rising to 1.0833 now from a low of 1.0805 at the start of the session.



