Latest data released by Destatis - 30 March 2021





Prior +1.9%

Import price index +1.4% vs +1.1% y/y expected

Prior -1.2%





On an annual basis, the import price index is seen swinging back to positive growth again for the first time since April 2019 as price pressures in general start to push higher, as evident from the PMI reports - citing higher input cost inflation.