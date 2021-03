Germany February preliminary CPI +1.3% vs +1.2% y/y expected

Latest data released by Destatis - 1 March 2021





Prior +1.0%

CPI +0.7% vs +0.5% m/m expected

Prior +0.8%

HICP +1.6% vs +1.6% y/y expected

Prior +1.6%

HICP +0.6% vs +0.5% m/m expected

Prior +1.4%







Expect a more choppy (and potentially higher) trend in 1H 2021 but policymakers at the ECB should continue to brush that aside as they have done so far this year.

This fits with expectations from the state readings earlier, as German inflation ticks a little higher in February. Base effects and higher input cost inflation are also part of the story here, so that sort of distorts the true nature of the rise.