Latest data released by Destatis - 26 February 2021

Prior +0.6%

Import price index -1.2% vs -2.2% y/y expected

Prior -3.4%









Import prices see a further improvement to start the year in Germany, though that might be related to tax changes as well so there's that to consider. In any case, this is a lagging and proxy indicator of inflation pressures so it isn't of much relevance.