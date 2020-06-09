Germany January trade balance €3.2 billion vs €11.6 billion expected

Author: Giles Coghlan

Destatis June 09

 
  • Prior €17.4 billion
  • Current account balance €7.7 billion
  • Prior €24.4 billion; revised to  billion
  • Exports -24.0% vs -15.6% m/m expected
  • Prior -11.8%; revised to -11.7%
  • Imports -16.5% vs -16% m/m expected
  • Prior -5.1%; revised to -5.0%

