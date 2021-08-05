Germany June factory orders +4.1% vs +1.9% m/m expected

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by Destatis - 5 August 2021


  • Prior -3.7%; revised to -3.2%
  • Factory orders WDA +26.2% y/y
  • Prior +54.3%; revised to +54.9%
That's a solid bump in manufacturing orders after the drop seen in May, which was largely due to a decline in foreign demand. Domestic orders continue to keep more robust, rising 9.6% on the month in June.

The details show that new orders of intermediate goods rose 1.4% on the month, capital goods up 6.8% on the month, but consumer goods fell by 1.1% on the month.

In terms of manufacturing turnover, the June figures are 6.7% lower as compared to February 2020 - when before the pandemic really started to hit Germany.
Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose