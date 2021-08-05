Germany June factory orders +4.1% vs +1.9% m/m expected

Latest data released by Destatis - 5 August 2021





Prior -3.7%; revised to -3.2%

Factory orders WDA +26.2% y/y

Prior +54.3%; revised to +54.9%





The details show that new orders of intermediate goods rose 1.4% on the month, capital goods up 6.8% on the month, but consumer goods fell by 1.1% on the month.







Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.

In terms of manufacturing turnover, the June figures are 6.7% lower as compared to February 2020 - when before the pandemic really started to hit Germany.

That's a solid bump in manufacturing orders after the drop seen in May, which was largely due to a decline in foreign demand. Domestic orders continue to keep more robust, rising 9.6% on the month in June.