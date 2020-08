Germany June trade balance €15.6 billion vs €11.3 billion expected

Latest data released by Destatis - 7 August 2020





Prior €7.1 billion; revised to €7.0 billion

Current account balance €22.4 billion vs €15.0 billion expected

Prior €6.5 billion

Exports +14.9% vs +14.4% m/m expected

Prior +9.0%; revised to +8.9%

Imports +7.0% vs +10.6% m/m expected

Prior +3.5%; revised to +3.6%





Slight delay in the release by the source. Trade conditions rebounded further in June as the domestic economy picks up further after bottoming out in April. But it remains to be seen how sustainable the recovery can be amid flagging overseas demand in general. For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus