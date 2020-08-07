Germany June trade balance €15.6 billion vs €11.3 billion expected

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by Destatis - 7 August 2020


  • Prior €7.1 billion; revised to €7.0 billion
  • Current account balance €22.4 billion vs €15.0 billion expected
  • Prior €6.5 billion
  • Exports +14.9% vs +14.4% m/m expected
  • Prior +9.0%; revised to +8.9%
  • Imports +7.0% vs +10.6% m/m expected
  • Prior +3.5%; revised to +3.6%
Slight delay in the release by the source. Trade conditions rebounded further in June as the domestic economy picks up further after bottoming out in April. But it remains to be seen how sustainable the recovery can be amid flagging overseas demand in general.For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus

