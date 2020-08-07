Germany June trade balance €15.6 billion vs €11.3 billion expected
Latest data released by Destatis - 7 August 2020
- Prior €7.1 billion; revised to €7.0 billion
- Current account balance €22.4 billion vs €15.0 billion expected
- Prior €6.5 billion
Slight delay in the release by the source. Trade conditions rebounded further in June as the domestic economy picks up further after bottoming out in April. But it remains to be seen how sustainable the recovery can be amid flagging overseas demand in general.
- Exports +14.9% vs +14.4% m/m expected
- Prior +9.0%; revised to +8.9%
- Imports +7.0% vs +10.6% m/m expected
- Prior +3.5%; revised to +3.6%