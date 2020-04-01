Germany March final manufacturing PMI 45.4 vs 45.7 prelim

Latest data released by Markit/BME - 1 April 2020









Again, the headline reading flatters to deceive as it is offset by a supply chain disruptions. As Markit notes in their report:





"The decline in the headline index was softened by a marked increase in input lead times. While usually a sign of demand pressures, the lengthening of delivery times in March was instead a result of the severe supply-side disruption caused by COVID-19. At the same time, a slower fall in stocks of purchases also helped support the headline index, as some firms embarked on precautionary inventory building due to fears over the future availability of inputs." ForexLive The full report can be found here

